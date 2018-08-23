The classes are FREE, but registration is required, open to all, and people do not need to be members of the LJCC to attend. To register, call or email- Jennifer Nemet at #205.278.7118, jennifer@cjfsbham.org. Participants will be working one-on-one with a UAB Honors College volunteer.
Cyber-Seniors Program
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Education & Learning
