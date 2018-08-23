Cyber-Seniors Program

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama

The classes are FREE, but registration is required, open to all, and people do not need to be members of the LJCC to attend.  To register, call or email-  Jennifer Nemet at  #205.278.7118,  jennifer@cjfsbham.org.  Participants will be working one-on-one with a UAB Honors College volunteer. 

Info
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
