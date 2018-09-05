HEALTH: WHAT YOU WANTED TO KNOW BUT DIDN'T KNOW WHOM TO ASK

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Health: What You Wanted to Know But Didn't Know Whom to Ask. A 10-session course with a different health-related topic each week. Each week will be led by an expert healthcare profession. Please see our website olli.ua.edu for detailed information on weekly topic and instructor. Come to any or all sessions!

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
