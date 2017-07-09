July 9: Hikes for Tykes: What’s Swimming at The Gardens! 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Rocks may seem cold and empty but, in a creek or stream, they teem with life. If you can imagine being an inch long and swimming in a creek, rocks would be a lifesaver offering a surface to hold on against the current and a maze of passages and tunnels to hide in. But what, you may ask, is hiding in these rocks? Join us and find out! Free to public.