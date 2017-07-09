Hikes for Tykes: What’s Swimming at The Gardens

July 9: Hikes for Tykes: What’s Swimming at The Gardens! 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Rocks may seem cold and empty but, in a creek or stream, they teem with life. If you can imagine being an inch long and swimming in a creek, rocks would be a lifesaver offering a surface to hold on against the current and a maze of passages and tunnels to hide in. But what, you may ask, is hiding in these rocks? Join us and find out! Free to public.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
