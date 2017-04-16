Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Birmingham’s popular restaurant Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will open its doors at 11 a.m. and offer an Easter Sunday Supper special on Sunday, April 16. Guests are invited to enjoy their favorite steak and seafood from the dinner menu starting at 11 a.m., or guests can enjoy our three-course Easter Supper Special after 4 p.m. The Easter Sunday menu features Perry’s famous pork chop, a salad of your choice and our dessert trio for only $29.95, plus tax and gratuity. Easter Sunday reservations are highly encouraged as seating is limited. Recently voted “Best Steak” by Birmingham diners, guests will not want to miss out on this Easter celebration. Reservations can be made by calling 205.968.1762 or by visiting perryssteakhouse.com.