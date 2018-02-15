Olli of Greater Birmingham presents Liver-Eating Jeremiah Johnson: The Man and the Myth with Richard Rhone, retired history instructor It is often difficult to separate legend from reality, and that’s

certainly true today as we look at one of the most infamous and most enigmatic characters that existed in the American Wild West. If not for a movie, most of us would be ignorant of him, even though in the 19th century his fame was of epic proportions. Today we aren’t sure of much of his life, but two things we know as absolute facts: his name was not Jeremiah Johnson and he certainly didn’t look like Robert Redford. Let’s try to separate the fact from the fiction.