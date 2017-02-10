Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale will be at Mountain Brook Community Church from Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., to Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. No strollers will be allowed from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday. This sale is for the spring and summer seasons featuring: children and tween clothing, accessories, sports equipment, toys and more. Come save on clothing and items for Easter, spring ball, summer, the swimming pool and the beach. Many items will be half off on Saturday. Proceeds from the sale benefit short-term mission projects. For more information visit www.mcccweetrepeats.blogspot. com.