The Victor Wooten Trio featuring Dennis Chambers (drums) and Bob Franceschini (saxophone)

We all know Victor Wooten as a 5-time GRAMMY winner, a founding member of the GRAMMY award-winning band Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, the only multiple winner of Bass Player Magazine’s reader’s poll (3 times), voted one of the top ten bassists of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine, and having won just about every award awarded to a bassist. His trio mates include drummer Dennis Chambers, mostly known for his fast hands and triplets on the bass drum and saxophonist, songwriter, and arranger Bob Franceschini.

“Chops monsters though they be, both Chambers and Wooten showed why they are A-Listers for musicality as well as technicality. Bob Franceschini also asserted his taste, tone and touch on a lush ballad or two then showed a deft, reactive playfulness…” – All About Jazz

“… Wooten demonstrates an uncanny command of the instrument and seems to be having a ball in the process.” – Jazz Times