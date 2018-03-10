Entering its 14th year, The Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off will be returning to Brookwood Village on March 3.

A family-friendly event with live music, a kids zone, contests, drinks and of course, food, the fundraiser highlights a chili cooking competition between local chefs and chili connoisseurs.

Marketing and Event Director Margaret Cochran said many different types of chili are available, including spicy, mild and white chicken chili, and guests who purchase tickets are open to tasting all the options they can eat.

At the end of the day, judges will present awards to teams including a grand prize, first and second runners-up and the Spirit Award. Attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite for the People’s Choice award.

The fundraiser was proposed by the Exceptional Foundation’s Junior Board to “help fund programs for individuals in our community who have special needs,” according to Tricia Kirk, executive director of The Exceptional Foundation. Since its inception, it has now raised millions of dollars, $350,000 of which was raised in 2017. The event has grown to host 220 chili teams.

The cook-off will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Macy’s parking lot of Brookwood Village. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance or $15 at the entrance of the event. Children 12 and younger can enter for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exceptionalfoundation.org/chili-cook-off-sponsors.