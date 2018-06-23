Walk Smarter Clinic

Do you have knee, hip, for, shoulder or back pain? There is a VERY good chance that the way you walk is eithercausing the pain or making it worse. Because so many of our clients have needed gait retraining, we are hosting this FREE clinic, in which we will teach you the most stress-free way to walk and talk about shoe selection We will video participants to show them the issues that need to be changed in their gait. If you walk "heel-toe" or if you have ever been told you are a "noisy" walker, we need to talk….

For details, contact susan@wetrainsmarter.com 205.222.8464