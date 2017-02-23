Zoo Stroller Safari

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Preschool at the Zoo classes are perfect for preparing your little one for kindergarten and beyond. This program is designed to spark your child’s curiosity and an appreciation of the natural world in a safe, fun and age-appropriate way.

Ages: Infant - 2 year olds

Price per class: $12 for Members; $15 for Non-Members

Spring Package (includes all 6 classes): $50 for Members; $60 for Non-Members

Nature Based Play ~ Live Animal Encounters ~ Stories, Art, Song ~ Zoo Tours

2053973877

