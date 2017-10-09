Lane Parke, sidewalk plan move forward

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. John Evans of Evson, Inc. discusses the second phase of Lane Parke Shopping Center. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch reads a resolution thanking Judge James H. Hard for his work on the Emmet O'Neal Library Board. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch reads a resolution thanking Max Pulliam for his work on the Emmet O'Neal Library Board. Prev Next

One year after Lane Parke officially opened, the shopping center is preparing to move into phase two.

John Evans with Evson, Inc. told council members on Oct. 9 that they have released Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood to begin work on the plans for the second phase and they are currently meeting with Village Design Review. As of earlier the same day, the detour on Lane Park Road was removed, and crews will soon be cladding — adding another material to provide weather resistance — the walls. Evans said he expects Jemison Lane to be completed by January 2018.

Regions Bank, which is building a new facility adjacent to its current building, is expected to close on Oct. 27 and relocate to the new facility on Oct. 30, and Evson said the Rite Aid in the Mountain Brook Shopping Center will be closed by June 30, 2018.

“I want plans in hand once that move takes place,” Evans said. “We should be in a position when the shoe drops to release Hoar [Construction] and start construction on the second phase.”

As Lane Parke expands, it will gain three new tenants in existing open storefronts: Swoop, which will be relocating from its current storefront in Mountain Brook Village; Tulipano, a boutique clothing store from Buckhead; and Medici, and Italian restaurant. Officials also are working on creating more parking for both shoppers and employees.

Evans said they have discussed creating additional parking in the northeastern corner of the shopping center with a one-level parking deck. The parking deck, which would create about 110 new spaces, would sit over the existing retention pond so as to not disturb flooding mitigation. “It’s kind of what was done at Whole Foods,” councilman Billy Pritchard said. Parking could also be added by temporarily paving vacant space behind the shopping center for an additional 40-60 employee spaces.

Ultimately, Evans said he believes they will reach out to William Foster, president and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo, to see if there is any available land to use for parking in the southeastern corner of the zoo to be used for employee parking.

“In hindsight, we should have just built it [additional parking] within the construction of the first phase of the retail,” Evans said.

Alicia Bailey with Sain Associates also spoke of upcoming improvements for Mountain Brook, specifically sidewalks.

Bailey said the city is able to pursue additional funding for its overall plan through a Transportation Alternative Grant, or TAP, for roads that are evaluated and deemed fitting for the grant.

Under the current master plan, Bailey said the city has only a general plan and needs to have additional details such as cost and exact location of the sidewalks. This information would be gained for the sections through the proposed study.

The council approved two sections to be further studied:

Overhill Road from Hastings Road to Balmoral Road; Balmoral Road from Overhill Road to Pine Crest Road; and Pine Crest Road from Balmoral Road to Overbrook Road

North Woodridge Road from Robin Drive to Lockley Drive; Locksley Drive from North Woodridge Road to Dunbarton Drive; and Dunbarton Drive from Locksley Drive to North Woodridge Road

Bailey said these sections of sidewalks would not only provide access to a “destination,” but also connect existing sidewalks, making good candidates for TAP funding.

Because the deadline for the grant application is early December, Sain Associates is ready to begin the study immediately and plans to have a decision by the council meeting on Nov. 13. The process will also include a meeting with the neighbors beforehand to review the plan.

“Both these sections are on our master plan, and I think high up on our master plan, so it seems to make sense,” said councilman Lloyd Shelton.

Also during city council, members:

Read two resolutions expressing gratitude to Maxwell H. Pulliam and Judge James H. Hard for their service on the Emmet O’Neal Library Board.

Approved the minutes of the meeting on Sept. 25.

Approved a resolution appointing Nancy Long to the Emmet O’Neal Library Board, to serve without compensation through Sept. 30, 2021.

Approved a resolution declaring certain personal property surplus and authorizing its sale at public internet auction.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of the following service agreements: Alabama Symphonic Association; McWane Science Center; Jefferson/Blount/St. Clair Mental Health Authority; Exceptional Foundation; Birmingham Museum of Art; Alabama Ballet; Birmingham Children’s Theatre; Prescott House; Birmingham Zoo; Alabama Veterans’ Memorial Foundation; Jefferson County Historical Commission; All in Mountain Brook; and Birmingham Business Alliance.

Set a public hearing on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to consider an ordinance rezoning the property located in the vicinity of Overton Village from Mixed Use to Residence F and Residence G and amending the corresponding Overton Village Building and Development Regulating Plan from “Secondary Frontage” to “Residential Neighborhood Frontage.”

The next City Council meeting will be on Oct. 23.