LJCC receives second bomb threat call

Almost exactly one month after the Levite-Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road received their first bomb threat, the center received another threat between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Similar to the first call, local law enforcement was notified immediately, including the Birmingham Police Department and the local FBI authorities said Betzy Lynch, executive director of the LJCC. Lynch added that the call on Feb. 20 was "very similar" to the first call on Jan. 18, but there will be no changes to day-to-day activities.

The threat made to the LJCC falls alongside another series of bomb threats made to Jewish community centers today, much like the first call. According to The Jerusalem Post, Jewish community centers in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Texas have been affected, in addition to centers in New York and Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham Police Department was not available for comment at the time of writing this article, which will be updated when more information is available.