Meal packing returns for 7th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Canterbury UMC/Kim Gagnon. Volunteers pack meals of rice, dehydrated vegetables and vitamin packs during Canterbury UMC’s annual Stop Hunger Now program.

Beginning Feb. 12, semitrucks filled with various food items such as rice, dehydrated vegetables and vitamin packs will crowd the Canterbury United Methodist Church parking lot, only to be unloaded and individually packaged to make 300,000 meals for the Stop Hunger Now program.

The program commits to feeding a community in need with packaged meals for four to five months through schools and community centers as a way to relieve stress and help people focus on their education.

“If you’re hungry, and you’re at school, you’re not paying attention,” said Rachel Estes of Canterbury UMC. “You’re stressed out because you don’t know where your next meal is going to come from.”

With more education, the hope is to break the cycle of poverty, she said.

“An exciting thing about this meal packing event is really a lot of organizations and schools have come to count on this as an activity they can engage in,” Estes said.

Volunteers from all over the community — including families, schools and local businesses — spend their lunches and free time packing meals.

Shifts to package meals run from 6:30 a.m.to 9 p.m. from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 at Canterbury UMC and typically last two hours, with the early morning and late evening shifts needing the most help. Because of the popularity of the event, Estes suggests that prospective volunteers register at canterburyumc.org/stophunger2017 as soon as possible and check social media for calls for extra help.

For those who can’t volunteer, Canterbury UMC welcomes monetary donations to help offset the costs of meals and prayers for both volunteers and recipients of the meals.