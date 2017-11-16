Mountain Brook closings for Christmas, New Year holidays

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook city offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 in recognition of Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

While last year’s winter holidays fell on a weekend and made office closings a little easier, this year, Christmas and New Year’s are both on a Monday.

City Manager Sam Gaston said Mountain Brook city offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 in recognition of Christmas, and trash pickup will be delayed by one day for those who receive services at the beginning of the week.

For New Year’s, city offices will be closed Jan. 1, and trash services on that day will again be delayed by one day.

Emmet O’Neal Library will have special holiday hours and closings as well. On Thursday, Dec. 21, the library will close early at 6 p.m. and remain closed through Dec. 25. The library will have shortened hours from Dec. 26-28, again closing at 6 p.m., return to normal hours on Dec. 29 and 30, and then be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan 1 in observation of New Years. Normal hours will resume on Jan. 2.

Mountain Brook City Schools will begin their winter break Dec. 21 and schools will be closed from Dec. 21-Jan. 4. Teachers will have a professional learning day on Jan. 3.