Preliminary primary election results announced

Jefferson County Results

*(numbers based on 174 of 175 precincts reporting)

In Jefferson County, about 25 percent of registered voters turned out to the polls for primary elections on June 5, according to information from the Jefferson County Probate Court, in order to select candidates who will be on the November ballot.

Steve Ammons and Jack Williams faced off for the Republican nomination for the Jefferson County Commission Place 5, with no Democratic candidate qualifying. Ammons, a former Vestavia Hills City Council member, won the nomination with 62.23 percent of the vote.

In other races, while there was no qualifying Republican candidate, the Democratic candidates with the top two votes will face off in a runoff election on July 17. Democratic primary races going to a runoff include Jefferson County District Court Judge Place 3 and Place 9, Jefferson County Birmingham Division Circuit Clerk and Jefferson County Sheriff.

Jefferson County Commission Place 5 (Republican primary, no Democratic candidate)

Steve Ammons: 7,975 - 62.23%

Jack Williams: 4,840 - 37.77%

Jefferson County Sheriff

Republican:

Mike Hale (I)

Democrat:

Wallace Anger, Jr.: 11,391 - 18.5%

Heath Boackle: 8,089 - 13.14%

Wilson Hale: 15,771 - 25.61%

Mark Pettway: 26,331 - 42.76%

Jefferson County District Court Judge

Place 3:

Republican:

Davis Lawley

Democrat:

Frederic Bolling: 8,154 - 18.53%

Clotele Hardy Brantley: 8,929 - 20.3%

Pamela Wilson Cousins: 9,439 - 21.46%

Stephanie Hunter: 6,063 - 13.78%

Lashunta White-Boler: 11,408 - 25.93%

Place 6: Democrat - Katrina Ross (I)

Place 8: Democrat - Alan Summers (I)

Place 9 (Democratic primary, no Republican candidate)

Kechia Davis: 15,966 - 36.09%

Glenda Freeman: 5,784 - 13.08%

Debra Weston-Pickens: 13,823 - 31.25%

Sheila Weil: 4,730 - 10.69%

Lou Willie: 4,730 - 8.89%

Place 11:

Republican:

Jill Ganus (I)

Democrat:

Chuantae Brown: 5,848 - 35.06%

Horace Kynard: 2,209 - 13.24%

Thomas Thrash: 8,625 - 51.7%

Place 12 (Democratic primary, no Republican candidate)

Amyrtle Allen: 6,233 - 38.21%

Lorraine Williams-Pringle (I): 10,081 - 61.79%

Jefferson County 10th Circuit Court Judge

Place 1: Democrat - Joseph L. Boohaker (I)

Place 5: Democrat - David Carpenter (I)

Place 6: Democrat - Don Blankenship (I)

Place 7: Democrat - Tracie A. Todd (I)

Place 8:

Republican:

Tracey Crisan McDonald

Democrat:

Marshell Jackson Hatcher - 55.18%

Brian Plant - 44.82%

Place 9: Democrat - Jim Hughey, III (I)

Place 13: Democrat - Carole C. Smitherman (I)

Place 15 (Democratic primary, no Republican candidate)

Democrat:

Patricia Ann Stephens: 32,799 - 73.88%

Damon Watson: 11,595 - 26.12%

Place 16:

Republican:

Teresa T. Pulliam (I)

Democrat:

Peter Johnson Davis: 14,544 - 33.61%

Linda Hall: 28,733 - 66.39%

Place 18 (Democratic primary, no Republican candidate)

Raymond Pearson Chambliss (I): 20,100 - 44.86%

Janine Hunt-Hilliard: 24,706 - 55.14%

Place 27:

Republican:

Leslie Schiffman Moore

Democrat:

Amber Ladner: 16,034 - 36.34%

Alaric May: 28,083 - 63.66%

Jefferson County District Attorney - Circuit 10

Republican:

Mike Anderton (I): 17,092 - 59.85%

Bill Veitch: 11,465 - 40.15%

Democrat:

Danny Carr: 34,747 - 78.24%

Raymond Johnson, Jr.: 9,666 - 21.76%

Jefferson County Probate Judge

Place 1:

Republican:

John Tindle

Democrat:

Alan King (I): 35,232 - 57.34%

Everett W. Wess: 26,208 - 42.66%

Place 2 (Democratic primary, no Republican candidate)

Sherri Coleman Friday: 31,375 - 50.5%

Willie Florence: 5,201 - 8.37%

Jameria Moore: 25,548 - 41.12%

Jefferson County Circuit Clerk

Republican:

Philip Brown

Democrat:

Jackie Anderson-Smith: 11,004 - 25.18%

Sarah Conkle: 2,372 - 5.43%

Cheri Adams Gardner: 5,856 - 13.4%

Venetta Lee: 6,162 - 14.1%

Stephanie Muhammad: 3,408 - 7.8%

Thomas Parchman, III: 2,022 - 4.63%

Eyrika Parker: 7,318 - 16.75%

Elizabeth McGowen Watkins: 2,516 - 5.76%

Ralph Young: 3,044 - 6.97%

Jefferson County Deputy Circuit Clerk (Democratic primary, no Republican candidate)

Karen Dunn Berks (I): 10,382 - 64.15%

Lakitia Hall-Wright: 5,803 - 35.85%

LEGISLATURE

Alabama House of Representatives

District 45

Republican:

Dickie Drake (I): 3,339 - 55.93%

Ted Crockett: 2,631 - 44.07%

Democrat:

Jenn Gray

District 46

Republican: David Faulkner

Democrat: Felicia Stewart

District 48

Republican:

Jim Carns (I): 4,552 - 76.56%

William Wentowski: 1,394 - 23.44%

Democrat:

Alli Summerford

District 52

Democrat - John Rogers

Alabama State Senate

District 15

Republican:

Miranda Carter

Dan Roberts

Democrat:

Laura Casey

District 16

Republican: Jabo Waggoner

Democrat: Lindsey Deckard

District 18