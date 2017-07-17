Afternoon storm takes out trees, powerlines

Photo courtesy of Alison M James/ Facebook
A tree blocking South Brookwood Road at Springhill Road.
An afternoon storm on July 17 left a few problems in its wake.
While the storm only lasted a few minutes, residents reported power outages, downed trees and other obstacles both during and after the storm.
According to the What's Happening in Mountain Brook Facebook page, trees are blocking South Brookwood Road at Springhill Road, Montevallo Road near Overhill Road and some parts of Overton Road and Victoria Road.
Vestavia Hills police and fire departments are urging motorists to use caution this afternoon, as there are a lot of tree limbs in the road and power lines down. There are no complete road blockages in Vestavia as of press time, but there are some "hazardous road conditions."
Mountain Brook Fire Marshall Leland Rhudy said firefighters are on scene at some of the fallen trees and he encourages drivers to be very careful at this time. With how wet the ground is at this time, there is a chance more trees will be uprooted and could cause additional hazards.
According to Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook, trees are down at the following locations:
- North Woodridge Road at Robin Road - one lane blocked
- 4009 Old Leeds Ridge
- Montevallo Road at Overhill Road
- Stoneriver Road
- Crosshill Road at Westbury Road
- Mountain Brook Parkway at Overhill Road
- Dunbarton Road at Dover Drive
- 3616 Brookwood Road
- Beechwood Road at golf course entrance
- 3429 Westbury Road
- Overton Road at River Run Drive
- 3624 Brookwood Road
- 4213 Kennesaw Drive
- Old Leeds Road at Old Leeds Lane
- Weatherton Road at Locksley Drive
- 3601 Crosshill Road
- Brookwood Road in front of church
- 3613 Brookwood Road
- 3044 West Moreland Drive
- 3425 South Brookwood Road
- Bethune Drive and Westbury Road
- Old Leeds Road at Old Leeds Lane
- 204 Beech Circle
- 3128 Ryecroft Road
- 4100 Kennesaw Drive
- 3517 Victoria Road
- 3004 Overbrook Road
- 3848 Valley Head Road
- Overbrook Road between Dell Road and Beechwood Road - hung in trees crossing road
Trees in power lines:
- 3246 Dell Road - road is open, waiting on lines to be raised
- Overton Road at Briaroak drive
- 2801 Montevallo Road
- Oakdale Road at Knightsbridge Drive
- 4508 Old Leeds Road
- Brookwood Trace at South Brookwood Road
- 3428 Oakdale Road
Possible trees on houses:
- 4 Clarendon Road
- 4145 Sharpsburg Drive
- 14 Woodhill Road
- 4213 Kennesaw Drive
Editor's note: This article was updated at 6:18 p.m. on July 17 to include an updated list of downed trees in the area.