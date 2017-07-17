Afternoon storm takes out trees, powerlines

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison M James/ Facebook A tree blocking South Brookwood Road at Springhill Road.

An afternoon storm on July 17 left a few problems in its wake.

While the storm only lasted a few minutes, residents reported power outages, downed trees and other obstacles both during and after the storm.

According to the What's Happening in Mountain Brook Facebook page, trees are blocking South Brookwood Road at Springhill Road, Montevallo Road near Overhill Road and some parts of Overton Road and Victoria Road.

Vestavia Hills police and fire departments are urging motorists to use caution this afternoon, as there are a lot of tree limbs in the road and power lines down. There are no complete road blockages in Vestavia as of press time, but there are some "hazardous road conditions."

Mountain Brook Fire Marshall Leland Rhudy said firefighters are on scene at some of the fallen trees and he encourages drivers to be very careful at this time. With how wet the ground is at this time, there is a chance more trees will be uprooted and could cause additional hazards.

According to Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook, trees are down at the following locations:

North Woodridge Road at Robin Road - one lane blocked

4009 Old Leeds Ridge

Montevallo Road at Overhill Road

Stoneriver Road

Crosshill Road at Westbury Road

Mountain Brook Parkway at Overhill Road

Dunbarton Road at Dover Drive

3616 Brookwood Road

Beechwood Road at golf course entrance

3429 Westbury Road

Overton Road at River Run Drive

3624 Brookwood Road

4213 Kennesaw Drive

Old Leeds Road at Old Leeds Lane

Weatherton Road at Locksley Drive

3601 Crosshill Road

Brookwood Road in front of church

3613 Brookwood Road

3044 West Moreland Drive

3425 South Brookwood Road

Bethune Drive and Westbury Road

Old Leeds Road at Old Leeds Lane

204 Beech Circle

3128 Ryecroft Road

4100 Kennesaw Drive

3517 Victoria Road

3004 Overbrook Road

3848 Valley Head Road

Overbrook Road between Dell Road and Beechwood Road - hung in trees crossing road

Trees in power lines:

3246 Dell Road - road is open, waiting on lines to be raised

Overton Road at Briaroak drive

2801 Montevallo Road

Oakdale Road at Knightsbridge Drive

4508 Old Leeds Road

Brookwood Trace at South Brookwood Road

3428 Oakdale Road

Possible trees on houses:

4 Clarendon Road

4145 Sharpsburg Drive

14 Woodhill Road

4213 Kennesaw Drive

Editor's note: This article was updated at 6:18 p.m. on July 17 to include an updated list of downed trees in the area.