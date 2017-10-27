Veterans Day, Thanksgiving bring various closings

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The city of Mountain Brook will have various closings in observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.

With two holidays in November, the city of Mountain Brook and its schools are observing both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving with various closings.

City Manager Sam Gaston said City Hall and city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, for Veterans Day, as will the Emmet O’Neal Library and Mountain Brook City Schools. Normal hours for all will resume Monday, Nov. 13.

Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday, Nov. 23. Gaston said City Hall and city offices will again be closed in recognition of this holiday from Nov. 23-24. Waste Management also observes the Thanksgiving holiday, so Gaston said service by this department on Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day.

The Emmet O’Neal Library will be open from Nov. 20-22 with normal programs but will be closed for the holiday from Nov. 23-24. The library will reopen Saturday, Nov. 25, with normal hours.

Mountain Brook City Schools will be closed from Nov. 22-24 and will resume normal class time Monday, Nov. 25.

For more information regarding city closings, call 870-3532.