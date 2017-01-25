Woo at the Zoo revamps format, adds food, spirits

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Zoo’s Woo at the Zoo event allows adults to get more involved in zoo activities, providing an “adults only” education night about mating rituals in the animal kingdom.

Zoo patrons are usually greeted by kid-friendly attractions and events, but this Valentine’s Day, the Birmingham Zoo is opening its doors to adults only the evening of Feb. 14 for its fourth annual Woo at the Zoo event.

In past years, Woo at the Zoo had a lecture format where guests sat in an auditorium and listened to a variety of presentations about different mating rituals in the animal kingdom, but this year, marketing coordinator Kiki Nolen-Schmidt said they are changing things up.

“This year that [the event] is getting totally flipped.”

Running from 6 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, couples are greeted with a glass of Champagne to sip as they walk back to the predator building, where they can interact with a variety animals and ask zookeepers differnt questions, Nolen-Schmidt said.

There will also be a variety of “keeper chats,” during which zoo keepers will have shorter presentations about their animals. The event is more “at your own pace” in this format, which allows guests to still make any special dinner reservations. Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine will be available, along with a DJ and a photo booth.

Lindsey Renfro, special events coordinator, said participating animals will be introduced as if in a “dating profile,” which will include fun facts, likes, dislikes and common mating rituals.

“That’s how we’ve done it in the past, which is kinda cute,” she said.

The zoo began this event in 2013 to offer an unconventional way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and as a way for couples to have something different to do on the special holiday other than the standard dinner and drinks.

“It’s just a fun event for people to come out and kinda mix up Valentine’s Day,” Nolen-Schmidt said.

“It’s unique more than anything else,” Renfro said.

Through Woo at the Zoo, which typically sees anywhere from 50 to 100 guests, the zoo is hoping to continue its mission to inspire passion for animals and conservation in the community.

“It gets more adults involved in the zoo,” Nolen-Schmidt said, adding that in this format, many adults may be learning things that aren’t typically readily available to the public when they bring their kids to the zoo.

“I think this year is just going to be a really fun change up to how it’s been in prior years,” Nolen-Schmidt said. “You definitely learn something new each year.”

In addition to the event, the zoo is offering an “Adopt an Animal” program for a special valentine. Guests are able to choose from three animals: a sloth, to say “Hang in there” to your single friend; a hissing cockroach to “Seal it with a hiss” for your ex; and an otter “For your significant otter.”

Adoptions are available online and start at $25 each. Each adoption comes with a special rubber cockroach or plush sloth or otter to send to your special someone.

Tickets for Woo at the Zoo are on sale at birminghamzoo.com and are available in advance only. Member’s pricing for a pair of tickets is $80, while nonmember couples tickets are $100.