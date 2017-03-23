36th annual Spring Art Festival welcoming local music, artists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Janet Sanders. Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, congratulates the 2016 Norton’s Florist annual floral painting competition award winner Mara Jambor.

This year, the Mountain Brook Art Association, together with more than 80 artists and the support of many local organizations, will be hosting its 36th annual Spring Art Festival April 22.

“It started as a small effort by students of Mountain Brook [and] community education art teacher Ron Lewis,” said show Chairwoman Janet Sanders. After the students wanted to sell their work in front of Crestline Elementary one April, the show grew to welcome thousands of visitors.

The show includes paintings and fine art collage from artists within the Mountain Brook Art Association, both novice and experienced. Artists’ tents will be set up on Crestline Field, and this year, Sanders said the show will feature local music in front of City Hall from the MBHS Band, Mason Music Studio students and teachers and the Choko Aiken band, returning for its third year. Prints, greeting cards and books also will be available for purchase, and guests can get their faces painted or grab lunch at one of the 22 eateries within Crestline, Sanders said.

But what makes this spring art show stand out is its ties within the community, because all the members participating in the show live within 25 miles of Mountain Brook, Sanders said, and the show promotes local artists and businesses.

“I guess the main theme here could be local: local art, local music and local food,” she said.

The Mountain Brook Art Association Spring Art Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Crestline sports field and is free. For more information, go to mountainbrookartassociation.com.