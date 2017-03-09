A'mano welcoming Sybil Sylvester of Wildflower Designs

× 1 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Kirby Whitehead. × 2 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Kirby Whitehead. × 3 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Kirby Whitehead. × 4 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Kirby Whitehead. Prev Next

On March 9 from 6-9 p.m., A'mano will be holding a book signing with local floral designer, Sybil Sylvester.

Sylvester, owner and founder of Wildflower Designs and long-time friend of A'mano, previously spent 13 years with her business at Pepper Place and has recently published her first book, "Fresh." In the book, she presents a variety of popular arrangements she has created. Sylvester has also included a "how-to" section to help readers create their own designs.

"We just have a lot in common, and we felt like it would be a great coordination," said owner of A'mano, Lynn Ritchie. She added that in celebration of her book signing, Sylvester has brought in flowers and decorated the shop for visitors. A'mano will be selling signed copies of "Fresh" and shoppers can also order via phone.

Although A'mano's normal weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ritchie said they will be extending their hours for March 9 until 9 p.m. in honor of the event. A'mano is located at 281 Rele St. in Lane Parke. To learn more or to purchase the book, call 871-9093.