Altamont student earns perfect 36 on ACT

Rising Altamont senior Sara Catherine Cook earned a 36 on the ACT, the highest possible composite score. She is the third Altamont student to achieve this rare accomplishment this year. Matthew Hamrick (Class of 2018) and rising senior Asher Desai also earned a perfect 36. Sara Catherine’s score also marks the third consecutive school year that an Altamont student has earned a 36 on the ACT.

On average, only one-tenth of one percent of all test takers receive the top score. Among recent U.S. high school graduates, just 2,760 out of more than two million students who took the ACT reached a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

