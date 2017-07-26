Blair Alexander Seton earns Eagle Scout rank

Blair Alexander (Alex) Seton, a member of Boy Scout Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from Vulcan District Eagle Board on April 20.

For his Eagle Scout Leadership project, Alex built a storage rack for flagpoles that American Legion Post 134 puts out along U.S. 31 for various holidays, and he completed a privacy fence for the Legion.

Before Alex completed the project, the flagpoles were laying on the ground or leaning against the building. They are now stacked neatly out of sight. After raising money to cover the construction cost, Alex completed the project with the help of fellow Scouts and close family and friends. Funds remaining at the end of the project were donated to American Legion Post 134.

Alex has served in many leadership positions in Troop 63 and attended a Boy Scout Leadership Conference at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

He has earned 21 merit badges and has served in the positions of Assistant Patrol Leader and Patrol Leader.

Alex is a junior at Mountain Brook High School and a member of Canterbury United Methodist Church. He is the son of Jeff and Melissa Seton of Mountain Brook, and the grandson of Hulen and Gail Barr of Union Springs and Ken and Sandy Seton of Mountain Brook.

– Submitted by Melissa Seton.