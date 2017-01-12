Botanical Gardens announces new executive director

Beginning this February, Tom Underwood will be serving as the new executive director for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Underwood earned his Bachelor's degree in ornamental horticulture from the California Polytechnic State University and a masters in science education from the University of Central Florida. He spent 23 years working for Walt Disney World, where he was eventually named the Manager of the Horticulture Services Department, and was chosen as the executive director for the American Horticultural Society in 2002.

The Gardens conducted a nation-wide search to bring in the top candidates for the position. "We couldn't be more excited about Tom joining our team," said Brian Barr, Chair of the Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens' board in a press release. "Tom's background is a great fit to help us keep on track to become one of the nation's preeminent botanical gardens."