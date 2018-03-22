Breast cancer research color run coming to Crestline

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Stevens. The first annual Pink Up the Pace 5K, which is also a color run as the one pictured above, is taking place on April 28 in Crestline.

A new color run is coming to Crestline this April: the Pink Up the Pace: BCRFA 5K. Amy Stevens wanted to start the event as a way to raise awareness for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

“My mom started the BCRFA 21 years ago. The whole idea behind it is every dollar that’s raised goes back to UAB for research,” she said. Her mom was a Mountain Brook resident, and her life was extended six years thanks to the research done at UAB, Stevens’ said. The foundation has raised more than $7.5 million since it was started.

Now, Stevens wants the event to draw in local families to support the BCRFA.

The race starts at 3:30 p.m. with a confetti gun start at Crestline Elementary and follows relatively flat neighborhood roads in a loop that ends at the starting point. Along the run will be three color stations.

A one-mile fun run, Dolly’s Dash, will start 10 minutes after the main race for kids and anyone who isn’t able to run the entire 5K. The race is named for Stevens’ mom, Dolly, and will also feature a color station.

The race has a $20 entry fee, but an additional $10 will gain participants access to the after party on Crestline field. Stevens said there will be food, drinks, a balloon artist, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, Lily’s Lemonade Stand and masseurs for back massages.

“It’s been pretty awesome because the community has totally jumped in and wanted to be a part of it,” Steven said. “You’re going to have a fun-packed afternoon.”

To register for the event, visit bcrfa.rallyup.com/pinkup. Registrants will also have a chance to purchase a balloon in honor of survivors and those affected by breast cancer on the website.