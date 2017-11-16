Bromberg’s Mountain Brook site to continue Christmas tradition

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Lights illuminate the tree outside of Bromberg’s in Mountain Brook Village in 2016.

The Christmas tree erected at Bromberg’s in Mountain Brook Village each year since about 2006 is becoming a community tradition, according to Ricky Bromberg.

“I think it’s anticipated every year now,” Bromberg said. “People will start saying, ‘When is the tree going to be up?’”

The tree, usually about 30 feet tall, will be installed and lit by the evening of Saturday, Nov. 25, two days after Thanksgiving, according to Bromberg.

People should expect to see the same lighting on the tree as in previous years, Bromberg said.

“You don’t want to reinvent the wheel every year,” he said,

And the only additional decoration on the tree is a star on top. “We don’t put ornaments on the tree,” Bromberg said. “I don’t know if there would be room for them with all the lights.”

Putting up such a big tree is “a major operation,” Bromberg said.

The tree will be delivered on a flatbed truck by Nov. 22, then a crew of four or five will need three or four days to set up the tree using a crane.

There’s no special ceremony at the tree lighting, according to Bromberg.

“When nighttime comes, we’ll light the tree,” he said. “It’s pretty low key.”

Bromberg said the response to the tree has been gratifying.

“Of all the things we do — we do lots of events and work with charities through the year — we get more of a positive reaction from the community for this than anything else,” he said.