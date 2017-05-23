BWF receives donation from Off Shoots Garden Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Off Shoots Garden Club. From left: BWF Assistant Principal Christy Christian; Principal Nathan Pitner; OSGC President Christina Powell; and OSGC Vice President of Events Sally Williams.

Off Shoots Garden Club President Christina Powell and OSGC Vice President of Events Sally Williams presented Brookwood Forest Elementary School Assistant Principal Christy Christian and Principal Nathan Pitner with a donation for the school’s new outdoor classroom.

For more than three decades, Off Shoots Garden Club has been an integral part of the community, from hosting annual egg hunts to raising funds for the Forgotten Teens of Children’s Hospital, this group of women are ready to make an impact. When Brookwood Forest Elementary School built an outdoor classroom last summer, Off Shoots Garden Club was eager to lend a hand.

This new space provides a unique environment for students and teachers to celebrate different learning styles with a multi-sensory approach to the curriculum. This mini-eco system allows students to gets their hands dirty and experience learning through trial and error.

Along with donations and volunteers throughout the year, Off Shoots Garden Club will continue to grow the outdoor classroom.

– Submitted by Off Shoots Garden Club.