Cahaba, Crestline hosting holiday open houses

Photo by Lexi Coon. Crestline Village will be hosting its open house Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m.

In keeping with the other villages, Cahaba Village and Crestline will be hosting their open houses the first week in December.

Starting with Cahaba Village on Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m., Tonya Jones, owner of Tonya Jones SalonSpa said the open house will include complimentary snacks and drinks from participating stores as well as holiday specials.

“People can expect to walk from merchant to merchant to really get some great deals for the holiday,” she said, adding that the event will help drive sales and promote shopping local.

While she is hoping that at least 80 percent of the stores will participate, Jones is also looking forward to bringing more of the community to the area as a way to revive the village.

“We’re there to support each other,” she said of her fellow Cahaba Village merchants. “I want my customer to be a customer of Mountain High Outfitters and Hollywood Feed and so on and so on.”

Crestline will follow with its open house on Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. Crestline VP Heidi Hallman said there will be store specials, discounts and holiday-themed food and drinks, and she believes all shops will be participating in some way.

“The purpose is to kick off the holiday season with hopes to increase sales and traffic in the village,” she said.

That same evening, the Emmet O’Neal Library will be hosting a live reading of “A Christmas Carol,” as performed by “neighborhood librarians, shop owners, and friends,” said adult services librarian Katie Moellering.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for cookies, cider and hot chocolate, and the one-hour performance is scheduled to being at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the library at 879-0459.