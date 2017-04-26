Carnival to kick off summer reading

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emmet O’Neal Library. The summer reading carnival includes several activities, in addition to opportunities to sign up for the summer reading program.

The Emmet O’Neal Library and the Junior Women’s Committee of 100 will host their annual Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival outside the library on Sunday, May 21.

The afternoon’s events begin at 3 p.m. with the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial Fun Run. Children and their grown-ups are invited to walk, run, bike, scoot, skate and stroll the 1-mile course that starts in front of the library and runs through the adjacent neighborhood.

The carnival starts at 3:30 p.m. Among its attractions, there will be a train ride, face painting, game booths, a rock-climbing wall, a bouncy house and concessions. Wristbands, which allow kids to participate in all carnival activities, will be available at the Emmet O’Neal Library starting in May. Patrons can also buy wristbands and individual activity tickets at the carnival.

During the event, librarians will be on hand to help children sign up for the summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Build A Better World,” and patrons can participate both online and in person. Older elementary students can also register for Xtreme Reads, an additional reading challenge with extra prizes. The summer reading programming will begin Tuesday, May 30.

The events of the Summer Reading Kickoff are organized and run by the members of the JWC of 100, a group of women from the community who are dedicated to supporting and enhancing the Emmet O’Neal Library Children’s Department by donating their time and efforts.

Special appreciation goes to Carnival Chairs Margot Black and Stefanie Davis, JWC President Grace Kipp, and Vice President Kitty Brown. The library is also grateful to the other members of the JWC who have spent over 400 hours volunteering in the Children’s Department throughout the school year. Without the enthusiastic support of the JWC of 100, the Emmet O’Neal Library Children’s Department would not be able to offer the community the level of extraordinary services and resources it currently provides.

– Submitted by Rachel Owens, EOL Children’s Department.