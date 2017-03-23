Given - Peck

Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Perry Given, Jr., announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Carter Given, to Brennan Kennedy Peck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Kennedy Peck, all of Birmingham.

Miss Given is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Myron Raley of Montgomery, Alabama, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Perry Given of Birmingham. The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Mountain Brook High School and a 2015 summa cum laude graduate of Auburn University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in public relations with minors in international studies, philanthropy and nonprofit studies and business.

She was tapped for membership in Phi Kappa Phi, Mortar Board, Cardinal Key, Lambda Sigma and Alpha Lambda Delta honor societies. Miss Given is a member of the Birmingham Débutante Club, and was a presentee at the Beaux Arts Krewe Ball, the Ball of Roses, the Heritage Ball and the Redstone Ball. She is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority.

Mr. Peck is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Walton Howard of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roger Phillip Peck of Tacoma, Washington. The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of Mountain Brook High School and a 2015 graduate of Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he was listed on the Honor Roll and Dean’s List. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration and was a member of the Venture Club and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

The couple is employed locally, where the bride-elect is an account manager with Lewis Communications and the groom-elect is the owner of Hartbrook Clothier.

The wedding is planned for May 13, 2017, at Church in the Pines on the shores of Lake Martin.