Summerlin — Terry

Elizabeth Shea Summerlin and Charles Roden Terry III were married May 20 at First Baptist Church in Montgomery. The 6 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Dr. John Ed Mathison.

A reception followed at the RSA Plaza Terrace.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Larry Summerlin of Montgomery. Shea is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Waverly Summerlin, Mrs. William Darrell Sasser and the late Mr. William Darrell Sasser, all of Montgomery.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Roden Terry Jr. of Mountain Brook. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Roden Terry Sr. of Mountain Brook and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Davidson Poole Sr. of Pine Flat.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Morilee ivory A-line silhouette wedding gown with classic embroidered lace on soft tulle and a scalloped hemline. The cathedral-length heirloom veil of embroidered silk illusion was held in place by a satin-covered bandeau decorated with tiny porcelain roses. The veil was purchased by Mrs. Howard R. Terry, the groom’s great-grandmother, while visiting Venice, Italy and has been worn by several members ofhis family.

Shanna Summerlin Byrd and April Summerlin Sexton, sisters of the bride, served as matrons of honor.

Bridesmaids were Mary Helen Terry, sister of the groom, of Mountain Brook; Shelby Davis King, Julia Joan Trumbull and Taylor Nicole Tylicki, all of Birmingham; Lauren Shaw Hardman and Lindsey Blair Shaw, cousins of the bride, of Fairhope; Lyndsay Elizabeth Ewing, Allison Taylor Sasser and Maggie Faith Jacques, all of Montgomery; Amanda Claire Boyd Campos of Clarksville, Mississippi; and Alyson Stroh Phillips of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Ella Grace Byrd of Prattville and Katherine Elizabeth Sexton of Montgomery, nieces of the bride, and Vivian Anne Bednasek, cousin of the groom, of Mountain Brook served as the flower girls.

Charles Roden Terry Jr., father of the groom, of Mountain Brook was the best man. Groomsmen were Benjamin Ashley Byrd and Thomas Grant Sexton Jr., brothers-in-law of the bride, of Montgomery; Stephen Charles Hicks, cousin of the groom, Tyler Andrew Davis, John Marshall Flaniken, Matthew Alexander Francisco and Nathan Thomas McIntosh, all of Birmingham; and Richard Terry Butcher and Albert Barrett Hicks III, cousins of the groom, of Atlanta, Georgia. Miles Reese Bednasek, cousin of the groom, of Mountain Brook served as the ring bearer.

The scripture reader was Mary Frank Brown of Montgomery. Sara Jo Bagley was the organist.

After a honeymoon trip to Italy, the couple resides in Birmingham.

