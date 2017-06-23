Coronets Dance Club holds spring dance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carolyn Edge. Caronets Dance Club members at the spring dance. From left to right, Steve Watkins, Rebecca Wingett, Gregg Green and Shelley Watkins.

The Coronets Dance Club recently held its spring dance with the fun theme “Lights, Camera, Dance.” Debbie Visintainer was chairperson with help from Patty Echols. The members enjoyed a delicious dinner and dancing at Vestavia Country Club.

Those enjoying the black tie evening: President Nancy Becker; Don Englebert and Charter member Gloria Hudson with Dick Paxton; Edna and Ken Alderman; Nancy and Pat Boone; Redonda and Lowell Broom; Marti and Frank Buck; Cheree and Eric Carlton; Patty and Norman Clay; Bettie Davenport; Phyllis and Tom Davis; Carolyn and Jim Delk; Patty and Wynn Echols; Cindy and Roy Edmonds; Shirley and Roy Evans; Nelle and Clyde Freeman; Clarice and Dr. Sydney Gibbs; Virginia Cobb and John Golightly; Linda and Mike Gooldrup; Rebecca Wingett and Gregg Green; Cheryl and Bob Hardwick; Marsha and Don Hire; Sandra and Elam Holley; Diane and Richard Horn; Margaret and Dr. Bill Howell; Glenda and Ron Jones; Rusty and Don Kirkpatrick; Nell Larson and Russell Kilgore; Judy and David Long; Joanne and Art McConnell; Cile and Gus Miller; Betty and Malcolm Miller; Shirley and Howard Palmes; Dena and Wallace Parker; Carol and Phillip Powell; Dot and Courtenay Renneker; Evelyn and Bill Ringler; Ming and Jerry South; Susan and Jerry Stofel; Sally and Dr. Bob Stanley; Cindy and Steve Tilghman; Phyllis and Roye Tinsley; Karen and Tommy Tucker; Debbie and Bill Visintainer; Shelley and Steve Watkins; Linda and David Wood; Joy and Steve Wilkes. Special guests Vicki and Ricky Kirkpatrick and LeBella and Chip McCallum were welcomed.

– Submitted by Carolyn Edge.