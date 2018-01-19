EOL to accept valentines for Children’s Hospital patients

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emmet O’Neal Library. The Emmet O’Neal Library will once again collect Valentine’s Day cards for Children’s Hospital and hold a crafting station at which community members can create cards.

Individuals looking to spread extra cheer this Valentine’s Day can do so through Emmet O’Neal Library.

The library will collect homemade valentines from Feb. 3-8 and distribute them to patients at Children’s Hospital. The collection is part of an annual effort by Jefferson County libraries, which has been going on for several years, children’s department manager Gloria Repolesk said.

“We participate every year because we’re very fortunate to have a really great community that’s involved in a lot of aspects of children’s lives,” Repolesk said, adding that many Mountain Brook residents are eager to give back.

In order for valentines to be delivered, they cannot have any food, candy, balloons, rubber bands, religious messages or tiny objects attached, Repolesk said.

In addition to collecting valentines that have been made by classes, families, groups or individuals, the children’s department will also have a valentine station set up during the week, where children, adults or anyone else can stop by to make a card.

At the end of the week, the valentines will be taken to another Jefferson County library, which will send the valentines to Children’s. Last year, the county as a whole sent more than 3,000 cards, Repolesk said, and they hope to collect a similar number this year.

“I think it’s really important for us to participate in this kind of thing, and give [patients at Children’s] that message of hope at this time of year,” Repolesk said.

While the valentines station will be set up the week before Valentine’s Day, the children’s department plans to carry a Valentine’s theme up until Feb. 14.

On Feb. 8, the department’s Minute to Win It from 3:30-4:30 p.m. will be Valentine’s themed; story times from Feb. 12-14 will be Valentine’s themed, and the Movers and Makers on Feb. 14 will be Valentine’s themed, Repolesk said.