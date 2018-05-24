Finding your (safe) place in the sun

× Expand Photo illustration by Lexi Coon. When spending time outside this summer, be sure to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes and use a sunscreen with a high SPF and reapply it frequently.

It’s never too late to form good summer skin care habits.

Dr. Sarah Sawyer of Dermatology & Laser of Alabama, who has been in practice for 16 years, said she was initially taught that people get the majority of their skin damage by the age of 25, and after that nothing can help.

“But we now know that that’s not true,” Sawyer said. “If you begin good ultraviolet protection habits you can actually reverse your level of potential skin cancers. The skin can repair itself over time to some degree.”

Sawyer has lived in the Birmingham area for 25 years and said one of the first things people should do is realize where they are.

“Many people who live here don’t think about how much sun we get in comparison to just a few states to our north,” she said.

While many prefer a tanned appearance, it’s important to note that a tan is a product of sun exposure that results in inflammation, damage to cell DNA and the production of melanin.

“Basically, your skin produces a tan to protect itself because the darker the skin, the less sun can get through,” she said. “In essence, a tan is the skin’s cry for help.”

Repeated burns in the same area can bring out pre-cancers and skin cancers, too. So, what’s a sun-lover to do?

“Most people reach for the sunscreen and in doing so, rightfully shop for the higher SPF numbers,” Sawyer said. “But that’s only part of the story.”

The SPF, or sun protection factor, is a measure of how long a sunscreen can protect you from only ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. These UVB rays cause redness and sunburn but can also damage the skin’s outer layers, the location of the most common forms of skin cancer.

Ultraviolet A (UVA) rays are also a cause for concern, as Sawyer said they are “thought to initiate much of the skin cancer that we see today, as well as the wrinkling and cosmetic damage to the skin.” She said there is more evidence now that UVA rays penetrate more deeply that UVB rays and cause “deeper, longer-term damage to the basal, cell layer of the skin.”

People should be aware that sunscreens come in different varieties, with some being chemically-based and others having physical ingredients that reflect UV light, such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide and iron oxide.

“The chemical sunscreens … let sun close to the skin but the chemical reaction changes UV light into heat, so you’ll often feel your skin getting hot,” she said. “But physical sunblocks reflect back all the light, keeping your skin cool which is better for you.” She suggested to look for broad spectrum protection to block all dangerous rays.

An adult in a swimsuit should apply one ounce of sunscreen at every application, and it should be reapplied every two hours but more often if swimming or sweating, she said.

Sawyer also cautions people to avoid sun during the hours between 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

“That is the worst time of the day when virtually no sunscreen can truly protect you,” she said. “And in Alabama, it’s more like 10 a.m.–4 p.m.”

Sawyer said sun protection clothing is “better than any sunblock, lotion or cream,” too, and wide-brimmed hats are preferred since baseball caps don’t protect the side of the face.

While not a replacement for sun protection, Sawyer said people may want to check out My UV Patch, an appliqué that measures sun exposure and tells the wearer when it’s time to go inside.

Sawyer also recommends Heliocare, an oral antioxidant supplement made of a fern extract that has been used since ancient times to heal the skin to help reduce sunburn potential.

Sawyer cautions that while aloe vera and after-sun moisturizers may relieve discomfort, they don’t repair the damage.

“Once you’re burned, the damage is done,” she said. “But don’t forget, whether you’re in your 20s, 50s or 80s, you can still benefit from smart sun protection habits.”