Foundations Early Learning & Family Center receives gift from Cathedral Church of the Advent

Foundations Early Learning & Family Center was recently gifted $28,050 from the Cathedral Church of the Advent, located on 6th Avenue North downtown.

The gift came from the proceeds of the Advent’s 2018 Lenten Preaching Series.

“We are beyond thrilled about this most gracious gift from the Advent,” said Catherine Pittman Smith, director of communications & development. “The Advent and her parishioners have such incredible hearts for the gospel and for making an impact in our community. We are truly honored and humbled by this gift and consider it as an investment in growing and strengthening our Christian preschool program in Fairfield.”

2018 marks the 110th year of the Advent’s weekday Lenten preaching services. It is the longest weekday series in the country and features local and international guest preachers and homemade lunches. Each year, the proceeds from Lenten Lunches are given to various outreach programs.

This year, under the leadership of Advent parishioners Tanya Cooper, Jean Oliver, Liz Lee, Lyn Lanier, Katie Patrick, Janice Pitts and Kelley Norwood, the women of the church chose Foundations Early Learning & Family Center to be the recipient of these monies raised.

A Christ-centered preschool located in Fairfield, Foundations believes that all children should have access to a quality preschool education. Serving over 250 children and families since 2013, Foundations provides the best-known practices in early childhood education, coupled with a strong parent involvement and enrichment and the message of the Gospel.

Submitted by Foundations Early Learning & Family Center