Callie Chapman's Glitter the Unicorn recognized by Mom's Choice Award

Callie Chapman, an elementary school student in Crestline, published her first book, Glitter the Unicorn, this past fall. Written by Callie and illustrated by her mother, Bronwyne Chapman, her book has now been on the shelves of Once Upon a Time in both the Crestline and Homewood locations for several months. In that time, Callie has donated her proceeds to Children's of Alabama, which has amounted to $3,500, a press release said. Now, Glitter the Unicorn has been recognized by the Mom's Choice Awards.

"We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” said Bronwyne and Callie Chapman in a release.

As an organization, the Mom's Choice Awards looks at products designed for children, their families, and educators by evaluating five identical samples for their abilities to help families grow emotionally, spiritually and physically, said a release. Evaluators also grade the products on production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

Bronwyne Chapman said in a previous release that Callie will soon be writing and releasing two additional books to Glitter the Unicorn: Glitter the Unicorn Goes to the Beach, to be released this spring, and Glitter Goes to the Moon, to be released this coming fall.

To learn more about or to purchase Callie's book, visit Once Upon a Time in Crestline or Homewood or go to glittertheunicorn.com. To learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards, visit momschoiceawards.com.