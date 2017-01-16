Junior League of Birmingham celebrates MLK Day of Service

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 2 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 3 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 4 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 5 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 6 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 7 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. × 8 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham and their families celebrated the Martin Luther King National Day of Service by volunteering at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Grace Place and Brookdale Place. Prev Next

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it's not only all about what he taught communities during his lifetime, but also about what locals can do now for their hometowns through the MLK Day of Service.

According to the Cooperation for National and Community Service, the dedicated day "is a way to transform Dr. King's life and teachings into community service that helps empower and strengthen local communities," and on Jan. 16, the Junior League of Birmingham followed that mantra.

Together with their families, the group went out to three non-profit organizations to share their time and helping hands: The Grace Place, Brookdale Place and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Members of the group also welcomed their children to work with them today and have the chance to see what volunteering is all about.

"The most important part is we're showing our kids how to volunteer," said Julie Pearce with the JLB. "The Day of Service events were planned so that all League members could have a chance to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by volunteering with their families."

Pearce said that normally they have a larger service event on Veteran's Day, but this is the first year the JLB has worked with three area non-profits. "This gets us to different places and gets us to work with different organizations," she said. It also provides an educational component for the children involved by teaching them how to volunteer properly, she added.

"When you get a Junior League volunteer, you don't just get someone coming in and not knowing what to do." Pearce said that by bringing children with them, they are taught how to listen and follow instructions so that they are all effective volunteers and can work together.

At each location, the volunteers helped with different needs and activities, depending on their age and capabilities. At The Grace Place, they stocked shelves and made crafts or cards for clients of the ministry; At Brookdale Place, volunteers ate lunch and joined in activities with residents of the senior living facility; and at The Greater Birmingham Humane Society, they socialized with the pets and washed and bathed dogs.

"This [the GBHS] may seem unorthodox," Pearce said, "but it's all about treating people and animals right. It's a compassion thing." At the GBHS alone, the JLB had over 30 volunteers, some of whom were at the Little Leaguers level, or elementary school aged children, and Junior Volunteers, who are ages 11 and up.

"It's a lot of fun," said Pearce. "We hope that we are able to provide an opportunity for our kids to get out, especially for the National Day of Service."

While this is the first year that the JLB has volunteered at all three non-profits, she said they hope to expand and continue their Day of Service in the following years.