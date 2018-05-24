Local churches hosting weekly farmers markets this summer

× Expand Staff photo. Shades Valley Presbyterian Church Pastor Leanne Reed said planned vendors are expected to offer standard Alabama produce, plus baked goods, sheep’s milk cheese and local meat.

After a short time of not having farmers markets within the city limits of Mountain Brook, Shades Valley Presbyterian Church and Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church both decided to host one during the summer months. Pastor Leanne Reed of Shades Valley said the idea came from a group who works on community outreach.

“That just caught people’s excitement,” she said of the market. Pastor Lant Davis with MBPC said the community was excited about a farmers market at their church, too, and wanted to create a community gathering space.

Shade Valley’s market will run on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., with the first market set for June 6. The plan is to host it until mid-August, although Reed said there will be no market July 4. They are also looking to have a local musician provide background music for the events.

Right now, Shades Valley wants to keep the market at about six vendors with standard Alabama produce, baked goods, sheep’s milk cheese and local meat, such as beef, pork and lamb.

As of May 8, MBPC was in the process of looking for local Alabama farmers for vendors. Davis said the plan is for their market to be held in the MBPC parking lot on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. A tentative opening date is set for June 2.

For more information about the Shades Valley market, call the church at 871-7309. For more information about the MPBC farmers market, call 967-5307, or email Market Manager Dave Kaiser at dave-kaiser@hotmail.com for vendor inquiries.