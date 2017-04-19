Local fire departments conduct extraction training

1 of 25
Photos by Lexi Coon.
On April 19, local firefights from the Birmingham area met at the Mountain Brook fire training facility to practice vehicle extractions.
Firefighters undergo hours and hours of training, all to keep their local residents safe, and on April 19 and 20 that training continued.
During the day, firefighters from all over the Birmingham area gathered at the Mountain Brook Fire Department training facility to conduct vehicle extraction training. The following fire departments were represented:
- Homewood Fire Department
- Pelham Fire Department
- Trussville Fire Department
- Center Point Fire Department
- Mountain Brook Fire Department
- Chelsea Fire Department
By using tools such as the Jaws of Life and and handheld jigsaws, firefighters practiced forcibly opening doors and cutting roofs off of flipped cars as a way to free drivers or passengers who may become trapped in the vehicle after an accident.