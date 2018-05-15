Mother's Day

Kristin Nemeth

Kristin and Addison Nemeth. We are spending Mother’s Day on the fields playing our favorite sport of soccer! She’s the player, I’m the coach, no other way I’d rather spend Mothers Day!

Whitney Cowart Culpepper

Whitney Cowart Culpepper and her mom

Alison Grizzle

Alison Grizzle and her son Luke.

Daphne Wallace

My son has planned to use his allowance to take me to dinner. He can only afford McDonald’s so we will celebrate with french fries and lots of love.

Juli Lovik Hansen

Gran’s Mother’s Day gift was a night out at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater for the Alan Jackson Concert.

Christy Salter

My son, Patrick took me to dinner tonight at Mt. Fuji.

Nicole Ty Erwin

We hope everyone had a great Mother's Day! Pictured on some of the wonderful mothers of Birmingham.

