Mountain Brook turns 75

As the month of May comes to a close and school lets out for the summer, Mountain Brook is celebrating its 75th birthday — the day it was incorporated — on May 24. To honor the city, cupcakes and coffee are available at the Emmet O'Neal Library until 5 p.m. to all who walk through their doors.

The library will also be collecting final submissions for "The Great Mountain Brook Scavenger Hunt," which led families and friends throughout the city to identify prominent Mountain Brook locations. Winners are slate to be announced this evening and will win Village Gold.