Mystics of Mountain Brook Parade kicks off Halloween night

Oct. 31 turned out to have the perfect weather for a night of trick-or-treating, but Mountain Brook got a head start on candy collection with its annual Mystics of Mountain Brook parade.

Hundreds of costumed children and families gathered around metal safety barriers that lined the streets of Crestline Village in preparation for the annual Halloween parade, which includes elaborately decorated floats, as well as appearances by local cheerleaders, dance teams and marching bands.

This year's parade included floats with glitter cannons, live music and plenty of candy. From a "small float" featuring a purple dog, to a double-decker trolly, to an old-fashioned fire truck, there was no shortage of creative floats during the festivities. The floats were decorated by local business owners, organizations and neighbors, and those riding on the floats as well as walking next to them tossed T-shirts, toys and other treats into the hands of the crowd.

A panel of judges watched the floats, selecting their favorites, and prizes will be awarded to the best large and small floats.

Following the parade, some families returned home for a night of trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities.