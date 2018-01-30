Smack Out Cancer returns in February

× Expand Courtesy of Heather Lebensburger This year's Smack Out Cancer sticker.

Smack Out Cancer, a fundraiser for Children's of Alabama, is returning this February.

The goal of Smack Out Cancer, said organizer Heather Lebensburger, is to make residents and businesses aware of "the world class cancer research that occurs in our own community." Smack Out Cancer will run from Feb. 1-28 this year.

The fundraiser works through a sort of chain reaction, where an individual will purchase a "smack packet," stick one of the included magnets on a friend's car, mailbox or locker, and then leave instructions for that friend to buy their own "smack packet." The packets are for sale at Smith's Variety for $10 and contain two magnets and two sets of instructions.

"By the end of February, our hope is that everyone in the community will be smacked," said Lebensburger.

Smith's will also have Valentine's Day and Easter wish lists for Children's patients, to which individuals can donate. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Center for Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's of Alabama.

For more information, go to facebook.com/smackcancer.