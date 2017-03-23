Steeple to Steeple adds 10K, sleep-in options

× Expand Photo courtesy of United Methodist Children’s Home. Steeple to Steeple is adding new options for participants this year, including a sleep-in participation level that requires no running at all.

For its third installment, organizers of the Steeple to Steeple Run are hoping to bring in a larger number and variety of participants by adding new events.

April 22’s Steeple to Steeple supports United Methodist Children’s Home (UMCH), a nonprofit that provides homes, healing and hope to Alabama’s neglected and abused youth.

This year, in addition to the 5K from Trinity United Methodist Church to Canterbury United Methodist Church that gave the first installments of the event its name, this year’s run will also feature a 10K race from Trinity West Methodist Church to Canterbury.

The run also will have a virtual option, so those out of town wishing to be involved can run in another location, as well as a “sleep-in” option that allows participants to simply donate without actually running.

“We really do think that having these different options this year we’re going to have more participants,” said Rebecca Morris, vice president for External Affairs at UMCH.

For those that do run, Morris said there likely will be some surprises along the route.

Morris said proceeds from the event support more than 1,000 children who don’t live with their biological families and are at-risk, but that informing people about the children in need in their own state is equally as important.

“The biggest thing for us is to raise awareness,” she said.

The Friday prior to the event, participants can pick up their race packets in the parking lot adjacent to Little Donkey and Steel City Pops. Morris said everyone is invited to meet other participants and encouraged to visit the restaurants nearby.

For more information or to register, go to steeple2steeple.com.