Summer sewing classes coming to EOL

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Tiffanie Williamson-Martin poses in her workspace in her home in Crestwood. Williamson-Martin has organized sewing classes for children ages 8-14 at the Emmet O’Neal Library this summer.

A new type of activity is coming to the Emmet O’Neal Library this summer, and it’s for kids who are looking to create: sewing classes.

Tiffanie Williamson-Martin wanted to start the classes as a way to teach the trade to children who are interested in sewing.

“When I was a child, I wanted to learn how to sew and my parents just didn’t take the initiative to help me learn how to sew,” she said. She wanted to be a fashion designer and learned the skill later in life.

She graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in apparel and textiles and started her business — Cheri Fashions — in 2013. She recently returned from showing her work at New York Fashion Week in February and also works with young children at the LJCC.

“I’ve always wanted to teach kids how to sew. I think everybody needs to learn hands-on skills,” she said.

Williamson-Martin plans to hold a class June 4, June 25, July 16, July 23 and July 30, each from 10 a.m. to noon.

During each class, she will go over the basics for sewing, such as threading a bobbin, threading the machine, how to pick out fabric and how to guide fabric through the machine. She’s also picked out patterns for the classes, which include bowties and mittens, and will teach her students how to reach the patterns.

While the classes are geared mainly towards beginner sewers, she said those with some experience are welcome. She encourages parents to sign their children up for multiple classes, too, so they better retain what they learn.

Classes are geared toward kids ages 8-14. For more information, email Williamson-Martin at cherifashion24@yahoo.com or visit cherifashion.net.