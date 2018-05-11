Twilight Ball held in April

× Expand Submitted by Collins Clegg. Photo: Pictured are (l-r) Treasurer Laurie Bowers, Ella Grace Bowers, Ball Co-Chair Katie Patrick, Louisa Patrick, Ball Co-Chair Anna Carson, Helen Carson, Secretary Dena Berte, Sara Frances Berte.

It was the perfect springtime twilight on April 21 for the Sophomore Twilight Ball held at The Country Club of Birmingham.

Escorts presented 152 girls to family members and guests following a seated dinner. Robert Logan of Backstage Florist created the stage for a beautiful evening with white twinkle lights, illuminated balloons, white drapery and silver accents to set the mood. Following the presentation was an evening of fun with entertainment by the band 24/7. The ball was chaired by Katie Patrick and Anna Carson. Laurie Bowers served as the treasurer, and Dena Berte was the secretary. Committee chairmen were Adelaide Vandevelde; Mary Laslie Balogh; Rosemary Nichols; Truc Brouillette; Bonnie Lorino; Julie Clanton; Martha Thompson; Margaret Cobbs; Allison Manley; Ashley Tierney; Harriet Cochrane; Lauren Conner; Jeanne Monk; Kam Patton; Collins Clegg; Ashley Powell; Heather Clay; Laura Vogtle; Susan Dukes; Kristin Murphree; Jill Clark; and Paige Tatarek. Jesse Vogtle was the emcee.

The young women presented were Rylee Lawren Aberle; Davis-Anne Adams; Elizabeth Mae Adams; Annie Margaret Allen; Eugenie Joyce Allen; Mary Leland Allen; Tessa Rose Allen; Katherine Louise Amberson; Lillian Elizabeth Balogh; Catherine Louise Belser; Sara Frances Berte; Anne Ross Bethea; Leigh Preston Block; Ella Grace Bowers; Lucy Rebecca Bowling; Jessica Anne Thao Brouillette; Laura Hadley Bryant; Emily Margaret Butler; Jules Elise Campbell; Grace Katherine Carr; Gilder Scout Carruthers; Helen Virginia Carson; Frances Cooper Cashio; Marguerite Louise Cashio; Laura Millicent Center; Claire Campbell Chester; Elizabeth Blaire Clanton; Courtney Alice Clark; Hollis Ashmore Clay; Anne Carlton Clegg; Virginia Glenn Cobbs; Lilian Kennedy Cochrane; Morgan Risa Cohn; Jacqueline Mary Turner Cole; Sarah Elizabeth Conner; Elizabeth Patterson Cooper; Sally Grace Cooper; Sarah Catherine Cooper; Sibley Kathryn Cotton; Catherine Grace Couch; Lindsay Tutton Davis; Julia Ellen Dayhuff; Elizabeth Lawrence Depalma; Shannon Irene Donahue; Gabriella Grace Dorman; Addison Elizabeth Downey; Lindsay Jane Drummond; Callie Ryan Dukes; Isabel Harp Elkus; Mary Katherine Fowlkes; Anna Frances Gardner; Kathryn Alicia Garrison; Alison Elizabeth Gaston; Charlotte Jane Gillum; Lauren Nicole Glass; Elizabeth Reid Gray; Jane Elizabeth Gresham; Ann Bristow Griswold; Emma Gale Hallman; Elizabeth Grace Hanaway; Ella Rose Hartman; Isabella Callaway Hoffman; Barbara Bugg Holloway; Cameron Maria Hudson; Elizabeth Grace Hulsey; Elizabeth Grace Hunt; Salter Conary Hydinger; Ann Ellis Inskeep; Madison Nicole Jenkins; Amanda Milam Jones; Catherine Witherspoon Jones; Manilyn Douglas Joyce; Sarah Wahwiece Keller; Cecelia Katherine Kelly; Elisabeth Olivia Kerr; Katherine Mary Kimberlin; Chloe Adams Kinderman; Rosemary Katherine Lee; Emily Grace Lemak; Caroline Bergin Lewis; Margaret Lyle Logan; Isabella Burnette Long; Maryann Grace Lorino; Frances Foster Lyon; Elizabeth Barnes Manley; Kennedy Elizabeth Martin; Lilly Grace Martin; Caroline Elizabeth Mauro; Amy Noelle McDaniel; Ella Hastings McDonald; Katherine Elisabeth McDonald; Rosalie May McInnis; Hallie Jane Meadows; Amelia Davis Moffatt; Alice Alden Monk; Stewart Anne Murdock; Abigail Gearhart Murphree; Mariana Rose Neil; Jane Manning Nichols; Hattie Ann Noden; Elizabeth Harper Nunneley; Audrey Campbell Osborne; Louisa Eleanor Patrick; Theresa Elizabeth Patton; Jamie Grace Perlman; Claire Alexandra Pitts; Lily Claire Plowden; Sibley Anne Powell; Leila Scott Radney; Katherine Ford Ramsbacher; Emma Brierre Richardson; Carson Vines Robinett; Lourdes Maria Rodriguez; Lily James Rowe; Laura Elaine Russell; Emma Catherine Sanders; Virginia Mackenzie Sansom; Chloe Gail Sheffield; Lauren Elizabeth Shonk; Lauren Elizabeth Sklar; Isabel Clemons Smith; Mabry Knox Macy Smyer; Lauren Elizabeth Snipes; Anna Catherine Sorrells; Marguerite Alice Sprain; Georgia Ellen Stewart; Anna Lauren Summers; Megan Olivia Sumrall; Amy Elizabeth Taliaferro; Hannon Paige Tatarek; Lowery Akans Thompson; Addison Ashley Tierney; Chaney Anne Tindle; Lillian Foster Troiano; Claire Elaine McNeer Tucker; Jane Margaret Turner; Breelynne Christine Upton; Ann Kendrick Vandevelde; Elizabeth Preston Vandevelde; Anna Ferrell Vinson; Virginia Florence Vogtle; Lauren Campbell Walston; Mary Charbonnet Ward; Katherine Lee Watson; Mary Virginia Webb; Anna Withers Wellingham; Julia Fraley Williams; Anna Caroline Williamson; Genevieve Elise Wilson; Amelia Elizabeth Winston; and Lillie Belle Young.

