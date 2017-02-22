Village2Village race finds new course

× Expand Photo courtesy of Village2Village. This year, runners in the V2V will follow a completely new route that finishes behind the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

In past years, the Village2Village race has started at the bottom of the hill in front of Lane Parke, which is difficult for experienced and novice runners, said race director Alex Morrow with Resolute Running.

“The start is just daunting,” he said.

Now, this year’s runners will be able to finish going down that same hill that previously proved a challenge. A shorter course was added as well that is 4.5 miles and follows a nearly identical route as the 10K.

“That opens up this race to a whole world of folks who wouldn’t have participated otherwise,” Morrow said.

When runners cross the finish line behind the Grand Bohemian, they will be welcomed into a post-race party at Lane Parke with live music, food from local restaurants, a kids’ zone and a finisher’s medal.

“The whole goal is to make a community party at the end of the race,” Morrow said. “It will be the best after-party in town.”

But it isn’t just the runners who will have all the fun. This year, organizers are encouraging all houses and businesses along the race course to get involved. Morrow said he got the idea from the Crescent City Classic in New Orleans and said they will be giving awards for the places with the most spirit as they cheer on the athletes.

Morrow also said they are working closely with their title sponsor, Schaeffer Eye Center, to offer free eye exams to disadvantaged children for each participant as a part of their Village2Village4Vision program.

“You don’t realize what kind of need there is until you start talking to the folks at Schaeffer,” he said. “It’s a need that’s not being addressed.”

Both races start at 7:30 a.m. on March 11, and runners can learn more and sign up at village2village10k.com.