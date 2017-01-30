All in Parenting focusing on elementary schools

While the first All in Parenting Conference in November focused on adolescents and teenagers, on Feb. 7 the program will cater to parents of younger Spartans in elementary school. Beginning with food and fellowship at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Brook High School, the evening will be broken into four sections.

Opening the evening from 5:50 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow will host a general session discussing how to build a legacy with your children. Topics will include how to build lasting relationships, what children might need from their parents and how parents can help their children grow into adulthood.

After Dr. Barlow's presentation, attending parents will be able to choose from a variety of discussions that are offered in three breakout sessions. The sessions will run from 6:25 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.; from 6:58 to 7:28 p.m.; and from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Topics include:

"Stay Strong: An Educator's Tips for Successful Parenting through the Elementary Years," presented by Laurie King, principal of Crestline Elementary. Available during sessions I, II and III.

"Three Tools for Taming Social Media," presented by Dr. Dale Wisely, director of student services at Mountain Brook Schools. Available during session I only.

"Friends & Frenemies: Helping your Child Navigate Social Status and Relational Aggression," presented by Alice Churnock, licensed professional counselor and certified eating disorder specialist. Available during sessions I, II and III.

"Looking forward to Junior High," presented by Donald Clayton, principal of Mountain Brook Junior High, and Junior High Staff. Available during sessions I, II and III.

"Raising the Athlete of the Future: What is Inbounds and Out-of-bounds?" presented by Dr. Bhrett McCabe, a licensed clinical psychologist and sports and performance psychologist, and Meighan Julbert, a mental skills consultant through The MindSide. Available during sessions I, II and III.

"Fight Fat Talk: Promoting Healthy Behavior without Body Obsession," presented by Caroline Sasser, a licensed clinical social worker and eating disorder specialist. Available during sessions I and II.

"How you can Help Your Child Learn to Listen," presented by Dr. Dale Wisely, director of student services at Mountain Brook Schools. Available during sessions II and III.

"Executive Functioning Success: Strategies to Help Your Child with Organization and Planning, Time Management, Decision Making, Flexibility and Social Skills," presented by Laura Grigsby Witcher, school counselor at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Because the sessions run throughout the evening, parents are welcome to arrive late or leave early to attend whichever sessions fit their schedule. Interested parents should register here for the different breakout sessions they wish to attend and may change their session schedule later if they choose to do so.