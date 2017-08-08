BWF enjoys field day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Students celebrated the end of the 2016-17 school year with field day at Brookwood Forest. Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry.

After a busy May that included fifth graders hosting a Mother’s Day Tea, multiple grade-levels sharing poetry celebrations, and third graders sharing speeches to change the world Brookwood Forest Elementary held its annual Field Day. The event was held on Monday, May 22 as a celebration of another successful year at BWF.

Parent volunteers and PE teachers Jay Gilliand and Sally White ran this successful event with the help of sixth grade student volunteers.

The event featured four competitive events for each grade along with time for popsicles. Each class competed as a team. Each grade level discussed being safe, respectful, and doing their best in all events.

The class from each grade level with the highest point total from individual events won the opportunity to have a silly string battle with Principal Nathan Pitner and Assistant Principal Christy Christian. Each year the event serves as a fun way to celebrate the school year.

-Submitted by Kathleen Woodry