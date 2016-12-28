BWF Girls on the Run team holds reception

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. Pictured are BWF Girls on the Run participants and BWF staff.

The Brookwood Forest Girls on the Run team held a reception to thank custodial and cafeteria workers for all they do every day. While the Girls on the Run program does have a healthy exercise component, the heart of the program is developing a healthy self-image and other fundamental leadership skills.

Part of the yearly process includes the team targeting a specific service project to benefit the community. This year the team looked within the school to honor a group of people very close to the hearts of the students and teachers in creating a day to celebrate custodians and cafeteria workers. The Girls on the Run group scheduled a meeting with the school administration to share their idea, created treats for each worker, decorated the school, and held a formal reception for the workers in the school conference room on Tuesday, November 15.

The support workers were touched by the thoughtful gesture, and the Girls on the Run group was thrilled to impact the school with such a special service project.

– Submitted by Kathleen Woodry.