Cherokee Bend Elementary’s FOAC provides fun for parents

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. A group of Cherokee Bend Elementary School moms during an afternoon of Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum.

One of the silent auction items from this year’s Benefit for the Bend was a FOAC (Fair Oaks Adventure Curriculum) afternoon led by 20-year FOAC veteran Rick Hedrick. After hearing their children’s stories of FOAC adventures, a group of brave CBS moms decided to give it a try with a mission to get a glimpse of what their kids experience. Guided by the same principles as the students — I will be safe; I will do my best; and I will value myself and others — this group tried three course elements: a nitro crossing (low ground), a vertical spiderweb and the high rope, two-linebridge element.

While accomplishing certain tasks seemed obvious, Hedrick outlined specific rules for each obstacle that made it not as easy as it initially appeared. Leaving a member of the group behind, touching the ground or the spiderweb wall was not an option without the entire group starting over from the beginning. The mothers learned that the obstacles could only be successfully completed with team work, encouragement, and problem solving. The biggest lesson of the day was realizing just how lucky we are to the have this program at Cherokee Bend Elementary School!

– Submitted by Christina Smith.